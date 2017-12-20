Area around Nádraží Holešovice Metro station tipped for new government district

A proposed district of government buildings could be created in Prague’s Holešovice district, by the Nádraží Holešovice Metro station, the city’s mayor, Adriana Krnáčová, and Ondřej Boháč of the Prague Institute of Planning and Development told journalists on Wednesday.

As many as four ministries could be located in the district, which has been proposed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO and features in the party’s policy programme for government.

Buildings in central Prague that currently house ministries could serve as museums or galleries, Mr. Babiš says.