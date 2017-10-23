Archbishop weighs in on election results

The Archbishop of Prague, Cardinal Dominik Duka congratulated all of the parties which won mandates in the Czech election at the weekend but said that parties and movements that won had not been those that had worked to build freedom in the country over the last 25 years.

In his view, parties which won were not traditionally left or right on the political spectrum and made clear the view that their gain was, for example, a political defeat for the European Union. He warned that anger, hatred and squabbling was continuing after the election as it had before, calling that “a truly bad sign”.