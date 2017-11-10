Archaeologists say Czech mass graves could be unique in Europe

Archaeologists say they have found mass graves from the height of the Middle Ages in the Czech Republic which are probably unique in Europe .

The around 30 mass graves, containing around 1500 human remains mostly from the 14th and 15 century, have been discovered at the historic town of Kutna Hora. Many of those who were buried hurriedly died from the plague or from famine. In some graves the bodies are five layers thick, in the largest grave 26 layers thick.

Archaeologists believe the wide cross section of the population buried can give a good picture of living conditions and how they evolved over time.