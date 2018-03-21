Archaeologists find unique bronze age burial in Moravia

Czech archaeologists believe they have uncovered a unique regional discovery in the form of a late bronze age woman buried hugging a small child.

There were hardly any other artefacts found with the bodies. While children buried with adults are not rare, this form of burial is described as exceptional and never seen before in the Moravia region.

The burial site was discovered in excavations ahead of the construction of an industrial zone near Vyškov. Further research is now being carried out.