Archaeologists find former Roman presence in Brno

Archaeologists have found evidence that Roman soldiers were present on the site of the Czech city of Brno.

Evidence of a temporary Roman has been found in the city. It dates from the second century and probably a Roman offensive against the German tribes then inhabiting the area.

Some of the finds from excavations including dishes used for eating food. Other Roman camps were also present in Moravia and as far north as Olomouc during the wars. The normal border of the Roman Empire was normally much further south along the Danube river.