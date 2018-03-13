Anti-terrorism barriers installed ahead of Easter holidays

The authorities in Prague are installing concrete barriers meant to foil terrorist attacks ahead of the Easter holiday, City Hall spokesman Vít Hofman said on Tuesday. The barriers have already appeared on the downtown square náměstí Republiky and will go up on Wenceslas Square on Friday. Concrete barricades are permanently in place on Old Town Square.

Mr. Hofman said the barriers were a preventative measure linked to planned Easter markets. Prague traditionally draws many thousands of tourists during the holiday season.