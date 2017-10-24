ANO to offer Civic Democrats place in government

Negotiations on forming a cabinet continue between election winner ANO and the eight other parties who won seats in the lower house. On Tuesday ANO’s negotiating team is set to offer the right-wing Civic Democrats, who came second in the elections, a place in the government. The party’s intention to make a coalition offer was confirmed by ANO deputy chair Jaroslav Faltynek.

Although ANO and the Civic Democrats would technically hold a 103 seat majority, the Civic Democrats have already indicated they do not want to enter into a coalition with ANO.

Talks will also take place with the right-wing TOP 09 which got 5.3 percent of the votes and has also said it is heading for the opposition.