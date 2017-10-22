ANO to begin coalition talks on Sunday after landslide win

ANO leader Andrej Babiš says he has contacted all the parties elected in the general elections to set up talks on forming a new government. The first such negotiations are set to take place on Sunday.

Speaking after their landslide victory on Saturday evening, Mr. Babiš said he was surprised his party had taken almost 30 percent of the vote and said he hoped President Miloš Zeman would charge him with forming a government.

In an interview with iDnes.cz, Mr. Babiš said his party was closest to the Civic Democrats, the Mayors and Independents group and the Czech Pirate Party. He said some elements of the programme of Freedom and Direct Democracy were also acceptable to ANO.

However, the heads of many other parties have expressed reluctance to enter a coalition headed by Mr. Babiš in view of the fact that he is facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies.

For his part, the ANO chief said the biggest problem in running the Czech state was coalition forming. He said it was a pity that the country did not have a majority electoral system that would allow for the effective functioning of the state and the government.

Mr. Babiš said, however, that changing the current system of proportional representation would not be priority for his party in negotiations on forming a new cabinet.