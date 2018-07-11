ANO-Social Democrats coalition to undergo confidence vote

A minority coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats is set to undergo a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s government will in all probability pass that necessary test after the ANO leader brokered a deal with the Communist Party under which they will back the coalition during key votes.

President Miloš Zeman is due to attend the lower house session to express his support for the new government, whose formation he has long advocated.

With the agreement to prop up the coalition the Communists have acquired a share of power at national level for the first time since 1989.

ANO won elections in October but saw a first attempt at forming a single-party government fail when it lost a confidence vote earlier this year.