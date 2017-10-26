ANO rule out including Mayors or TOP 09 in future coalition

Ian Willoughby
26-10-2017
Election winners ANO have ruled out speaking to representatives of the Mayors and Independents Group or TOP 09 in a second round of talks on forming a new government, the party’s leader, Andrej Babiš, told Czech Television on Wednesday evening. The ANO chief said the two groupings had a minimum number of deputies in the lower house and what’s more behaved in a hostile manner toward his party.

Mr. Babiš said he would like his new government when it is formed to win a confidence vote in the lower house before Christmas. His party received almost 30 percent of the vote in last weekend’s elections and are currently sounding out other groupings on a possible coalition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
