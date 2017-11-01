ANO representatives to choose between deputies’ seats and governorships

The leadership of ANO have called on the party’s regional governors who have also been elected to the Chamber of Deputies to choose one position and resign from the other. On Tuesday ANO’s Jaroslava Pokorná Jermanová announced she was giving up her seat in the lower house and would only serve as governor of the South Bohemia Region.

Chairman Andrej Babiš announced the directive on Wednesday. The ANO chief also told journalists that he had selected candidates to fill seven or eight cabinet posts in the minority government he is forming.

On Tuesday President Miloš Zeman charged Mr. Babiš with forming a government after ANO took almost 30 percent in general elections. The head of state said he would allow ANO to rule without having to win a vote of confidence, a move that critics say breaks with long-standing tradition.