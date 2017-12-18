ANO pledge to simplify taxation in policy programme

The new Czech government say they aim to simplify the country’s tax system as well as turning it electronic. In a 32-page draft policy programme rubber-stamped on Monday by the ANO government headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, they also say they will create rules intended to produce predictable growth in the minimum wage.

Mr. Babiš’s cabinet also say they will work to reduce the risk of terrorism and pursue a clear foreign policy aimed at promoting the Czech national interests.

The prime minister told reporters that his party had sent the document to the heads of the other parties in the Chamber of Deputies ahead of a round of talks in which ANO hope to acquire backing for their government.