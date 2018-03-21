ANO plan three-way government talks next week

ANO and the Social Democrats should hold talks with the Communist Party over the formation of a new Czech government next week, ANO’s leader Andrej Babiš said on Tuesday evening after a meeting with President Miloš Zeman. Acting PM Babiš is seeking to create a coalition with the Social Democrats with the support of the Communists in lower house votes. This week ANO and the Social Democrats are holding negotiations on the shape such a minority government would take. The election winners have offered the sixth-placed party four cabinet seats, a move Mr. Babiš described on Wednesday morning as generous.
Growing concern over plight of leading Chinese investor in the Czech Republic
President Zeman’s Chinese advisor arrested
Controversial Russian gas pipeline makes Czech progress
Jan Masaryk’s mysterious death – a “last nail” in the coffin of democracy in 1948
Czech average monthly wages pass 30,000 crown mark for first time