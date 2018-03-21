ANO plan three-way government talks next week

ANO and the Social Democrats should hold talks with the Communist Party over the formation of a new Czech government next week, ANO’s leader Andrej Babiš said on Tuesday evening after a meeting with President Miloš Zeman. Acting PM Babiš is seeking to create a coalition with the Social Democrats with the support of the Communists in lower house votes. This week ANO and the Social Democrats are holding negotiations on the shape such a minority government would take. The election winners have offered the sixth-placed party four cabinet seats, a move Mr. Babiš described on Wednesday morning as generous.