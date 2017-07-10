The ANO party’s large lead over other parties narrowed at the end of June and start of July according to a poll by the STEM agency released on Monday. ANO’s poll preference moved up slightly to 32.9 percent from 32.8 percent a month earlier. Preferences expressed for the Social Democrats strengthened to 13.3 percent from 11.4 percent and for the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia to 14.3 percent from 12.7 percent. The right of centre Civic Democrats saw their support slip to 9.1 percent from 9.6 percent. Support for the Christian Democrats slipped to 6.7 percent. Elections to the lower house of parliament are due to take place at the end of October.