ANO not to field candidate in presidential elections

The leader of the ANO party Andrej Babiš has said his party would not field its own candidate in the presidential elections. Mr. Babiš said the presidential elections were not a priority since his party was too busy working to reach agreement on a new government. He did not say whom the party would support. Mr. Babiš has repeatedly rejected speculation that he had struck an agreement on mutual support with the incumbent president Miloš Zeman who is running for re-election.