ANO MPs’ immunity lifted to allow for Stork’s Nest charges

The lower house of the Czech Parliament voted after many hours of debate on Wednesday to lift the immunity of two ANO deputies, party chief Andrej Babiš and Jaroslav Faltýnek, to allow the police to charge them with subsidy fraud.

The two are accused of illicitly acquiring around CZK 50 million in EU grants in connection with the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel. At the time it was owned by Mr. Babiš’s firm Agrofert.

During Wednesday’s debate Mr. Babiš asked the lower house to vote to lift his immunity. However, he also said the move was part of an attempt to reduce his party’s chances in elections to the Chamber of Deputies next month.