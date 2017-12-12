ANO ministerial nominees to lay wreath at Masaryk’s tomb before appointment Wednesday

Ian Willoughby
12-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Nominees for the new ANO minority government will lay a wreath at the tomb of the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk at Lány on Wednesday morning before being appointed later that day, an ANO spokesperson said. The ministerial candidates will travel by bus to the presidential retreat, which is near Prague.

The ANO cabinet will be named by President Miloš Zeman a week after the head of state appointed the party’s leader, Andrej Babiš, prime minister. ANO are currently trying to find support or at least tolerance for the party’s minority government, which must undergo a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies.

Related articles
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle, photo: ČTK

New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ new minority government has been sworn in at Prague Castle and will now have a maximum 30 days to find…
Andrej Babiš, photo: CTK

Czech PM Andrej Babiš playing long game over confidence votes: analyst

The Czech Republic’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš, has one week to put together his new Cabinet team. Mr Babiš is planning…
Andrej Babiš, Miloš Zeman, photo: CTK

ANO leader Andrej Babiš appointed Czech prime minister

Slovak born billionaire businessman Andrej Babiš has been appointed Czech prime minister by the country’s president.
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 