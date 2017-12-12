ANO ministerial nominees to lay wreath at Masaryk’s tomb before appointment Wednesday

Nominees for the new ANO minority government will lay a wreath at the tomb of the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk at Lány on Wednesday morning before being appointed later that day, an ANO spokesperson said. The ministerial candidates will travel by bus to the presidential retreat, which is near Prague.

The ANO cabinet will be named by President Miloš Zeman a week after the head of state appointed the party’s leader, Andrej Babiš, prime minister. ANO are currently trying to find support or at least tolerance for the party’s minority government, which must undergo a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies.