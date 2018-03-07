ANO members back cooperation with left parties

Members of ANO back some form of cooperation with the Social Democrats and the Communist Party. In an internal party referendum, the majority said they favoured that option. A minority coalition with the Social Democrats backed by the Communists appears to be a possible way forward for ANO, who came first in elections in October but have not yet been able to form a stable government.

Around a third of ANO members said they would prefer a minority government supported by the Communists and Freedom and Direct Democracy.

In the ANO internal referendum 90 percent of 2,800 members polled said party chairman Andrej Babiš, who is facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies, should lead the government.