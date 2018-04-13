ANO leadership calls for fresh government talks with Social Democrats

The leadership of the ANO party have decided to try and renew negotiations over a government with the Social Democrats.

Members of the party’s leadership said late Thursday they wanted fresh talks and that ANO leader and prime minister Andrej Babiš would quickly get in contact with his counterpart Jan Hamáček.

Talks between the two sides collapsed a week earlier over the Cabinet seats wanted by the Social Democrats to curb possible conflicts of interest by billionaire businessman Babiš. The Social Democrats targeted top posts in the ministries of finance and interior saying that these could help them keep check on Babiš if he remained prime minister.

Babiiš said after meeting head of state Miloš Zeman this week that he would approach the anti-EU, anti-Islamic, Freedom and Direct Democracy Party of Tomio Okamura to create a government.