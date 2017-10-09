ANO leader charged with subsidy fraud

Daniela Lazarová
09-10-2017
Police have filed charges against ANO leader Andrej Babiš and his deputy chair Jaroslav Faltýnek in connection with a case of suspected subsidy fraud linked to the Stork’s Nest Farm and hotel compound.

Andrej Babiš is suspected of having orchestrated a plan for his Stork’s Nest farm to acquire a 50 million crown EU subsidy which should technically have been out of his reach. He has been charged with subsidy fraud and harming the EU’s financial interests.

A few weeks ago the lower house stripped both Andrej Babiš and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek of their parliamentary immunity opening the way for prosecution.

 
 
 
 
 
 
