ANO leader charged with subsidy fraud

Police have filed charges against ANO leader Andrej Babiš and his deputy chair Jaroslav Faltýnek in connection with a case of suspected subsidy fraud linked to the Stork’s Nest Farm and hotel compound.

Andrej Babiš is suspected of having orchestrated a plan for his Stork’s Nest farm to acquire a 50 million crown EU subsidy which should technically have been out of his reach. He has been charged with subsidy fraud and harming the EU’s financial interests.

A few weeks ago the lower house stripped both Andrej Babiš and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek of their parliamentary immunity opening the way for prosecution.