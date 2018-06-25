ANO leader Babiš presents president with government line-up

ANO leader and prime minister designate Andrej Babiš has presented President Miloš Zeman with an official list of nominees for his second cabinet, formed together with the Social Democratic Party.

The list includes the Social Democrats’ nominee for the foreign affairs portfolio, Miroslav Poche, to whom the president has serious reservations. The Communists are also against his appointment.

Mr. Zeman is due to name the new government on Wednesday morning. According to Mr. Babiš it could undergo a vote of confidence in the lower house on July 11.