ANO leader Andrej Babiš takes oath for second bid to form government

Chris Johnstone
06-06-2018
Czech head of state Miloš Zeman named ANO leader Andrej Babiš as prime minister for a second time on Wednesday afternoon. Babiš took the oath at Prague Castle at 2 PM local time. President Zeman’s move has launch the official second attempt by Babiš to form a stable government. His first attempt around half a year ago collapsed when he failed to win a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament. Babiš, the overwhelming winner of elections last October, is currently trying to put together a minority coalition government with the Social Democrats which would also rely on the communist party for support in the lower house of parliament. The Social Democrats will announce the result of a referendum on taking part in the coalition on June 14.

