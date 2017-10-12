ANO leader Andrej Babiš says disappointed by court ruling, will fight to clear his name

Andrej Babiš reacted to the Slovak court ruling about his alleged StB agent past saying he was disappointed that it will once again be the subject of court deliberations.

The leader of the Czech ANO party, which is leading the polls just over a week ahead of Czech elections to the lower house of parliament, said the decision by the Constitutional Court would be used against him by political rivals. He added that he would seek to protect his name in the courts.

Babiš was originally cleared of being of being an StB agent by two lower Slovak courts although archive material suggested that he was. Some Czech politicians reacted by saying Babiš had not place in top politics after such a court ruling.