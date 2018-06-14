ANO leader Andrej Babiš most trusted party chairman, poll shows

Just over one-third of Czechs have confidence in prime minister-designate Andrej Babiš, the leader of the centrist ANO party, according to a poll conducted in mid-May. That makes him the most trusted chairman of a political party now in parliament.

Pirate Party chairman Ivan Bartoš and Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) leader Tomio Okamura tied for third place in the poll by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CVVM). Each enjoyed the trust of 28 per cent of respondents.

However, Okamura is also the least-trusted party chairman, with 62 per cent of those polled expressing no confidence in him. The Czech interior ministry in a draft report leaked to the press characterised Okamura’s right-wing party as “extremist”.

Babiš, who faces charges of fraud regarding the drawing down of EU subsidies a decade ago, ranked second in terms of distrust, at 58 per cent.