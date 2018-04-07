ANO leader against early elections, calls for other solution

ANO chief Andrej Babiš has come out against early elections as a possible solution to the ongoing political impasse in the Czech Republic. Speaking on Saturday, the prime minister in resignation said nobody wanted snap elections. He said another solution must be sought as everybody was now tired of the situation

Mr. Babiš said he had come under fire but parties such as the Civic Democrats and had ruled out forming a coalition with ANO soon after elections in October, in which his party received almost 30 percent.

The Civic Democrats and other groupings refuse to work with a government headed by a prime minister facing criminal charges. Mr. Babiš is accused of abusing EU subsidies.

His indictment was also a point of contention during coalition talks with the Social Democrats, which collapsed this week.