ANO head says he has nominee for post of Minister of Industry and Trade

Andrej Babiš, the head of ANO tasked with forming the new government, has said he has found a candidate for the post of Minister of Industry and Trade. However, he has not divulged the person’s name as yet. Mr Babiš is looking to form a minority government capable of finding broader political backing in the lower house, after his party won almost 30 percent of the vote in the election in October.

On Monday, ANO representatives met with representatives of the Civic Democratic party to discuss posts in the new Chamber of Deputies; ANO is pushing for Radek Vondráček to become the new house speaker. Facing opposition to the idea, Babiš pointed out the last election winners, the Social Democrats, had also secured the post.