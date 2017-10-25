ANO determined to fill top post in lower house

The ANO party is entitled to the post of speaker of the lower house in view of its resounding victory in the general elections, Andrej Babiš told journalists following a meeting with representatives of the centre-right Civic Democratic Party on Tuesday.

The Civic Democrats, who have said they are not interested into entering into a coalition with ANO, made an unsuccessful bid for the post of speaker of the lower house during the talks.

The head of the Civic Democrats Petr Fiala argued that in the interest of maintaining the system of checks and balances the post of speaker should go to the second strongest party on the Czech political scene.