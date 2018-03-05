ANO deputies’ club to discuss Ondráček situation

The ANO deputies’ club will meet on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of removing Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček from his post as chairman of the committee overseeing the General Inspectorate of the Security Services.

The news was confirmed by ANO’s leader Andrej Babiš in Zlín. The Communist Party will also be meeting over the matter. The prime minister is looking for support in a second chance to form a viable government; the most likely scenario so far is a minority government of ANO with the Social Democrats, with tacit support from the Communists, who, however, will seek for elements of their party program to be incorporated into the government’s.

On Sunday, however, Mr Babiš did a U-turn on the matter of Mr Ondráček’s election.