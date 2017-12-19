ANO begin fresh round of talks with other parties

Prime Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš has begun talks on possible support for his minority government with representatives of the other parties in the Chamber of Deputies, following the publication of the new cabinet’s draft policy programme on Monday.
Mr Babiš and his negotiating team met with the Civic Democrats and later with Christian Democrat leader Pavel Bělobrádek. Talks are also scheduled with the Social Democrats, the Mayors and Independents, Freedom and Direct Democracy, the Communists and the Czech Pirate Party.
ANO have 78 deputies in the 200-seat lower house and will need to find either coalition partners or other parties ready to tolerate their minority government if they are to win the necessary confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies.
