ANO and Social Democrats set for coalition talks

The ANO prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, will on Wednesday hold talks on forming a government with representatives of the Social Democrats. ANO leaders will also meet leaders of the Communist Party, who could offer their support to such a minority government. Last week Mr. Babiš described such a set-up as “the only variant on the table”.

The Social Democrats say they want to focus on Wednesday on participation in a minority cabinet and its potential policy programme rather than on personnel issues. At the same time they continue to regard the fact that Mr. Babiš is facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies as problematic.