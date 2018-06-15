ANO and Social Democrats agree to form coalition government

Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček said on Friday that an internal party-wide referendum had approved forming a coalition government with Prime Minister-designate Andrej Babiš's ANO movement. Just under 60 per cent of Social Democrats voted in favour of the move.

Babiš told reporters that he will meet Hamáček on Sunday and hand over a list of proposed ministers cabinet to President Miloš Zeman. But his government will still need the support of the Communists.

Communist Party leaders earlier agreed to consider tolerating the new minority coalition government – but only if it agrees to include seven of the Communists’ own basic points in its programme. They also want Babiš to guarantee that a law enforcing these priorities would be discussed by the lower house of Parliament at least six months before the end of the term.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party is due to take a final decision on the matter at their meeting in two weeks.