ANO and Social Democrats advance in coalition talks

The ANO prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš on Wednesday held talks on forming a government with representatives of the Social Democratic Party. The Social Democrats demanded a written guarantee from the ANO party that the larger coalition partner will not overrule them in case they participate in the government. According to the party's deputy chairman Jiří Zimola, negotiations on a joint government with the ANO party should be completed by the end of March.

ANO leaders also held talks with representatives of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, which has no ambition to enter the government. They also met with leaders of the Communist Party, who said they want to hald talks with the Social Democrats before offering their support to the government.