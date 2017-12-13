Andrej Babiš’s new government has been sworn in

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ new minority government was sworn in at Prague Castle on Wednesday. The cabinet will now have a maximum 30 days to find backing in a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

The new minority government is made up of 14 ministers, four of them women, and the prime minister himself. Five ministers in the new cabinet held previous ministerial posts in the former government led by the Social Democrats and some, like Justice Minister Robert Pelikán and Transport Minister Dan Ťok, are keeping the same jobs.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister along with ministerial nominees laid a wreath at the tomb of the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk at Lány.