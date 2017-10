Andrea Hlavackova and Timea Babos won the WTA doubles title in Singapore for the first time after a brilliant three-set win over Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson. The Czech-Hungarian duo beat unseeded Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson 4-6, 6-4, 10-5. It is the pair's fifth trophy of the year; they teamed up for the first time in May.