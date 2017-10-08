Analyst: Price of butter lower than in early 1990s

The price of butter on the Czech market has seen a steep rise, but viewed in context with the average wage it is still lower than it was in the early 1990s, economic analyst Aleš Michl told the ctk news agency.

Michl pointed out that while in1991 the average wage could buy 189 quarts of butter, in 2017 it would get 489 quarts.

The rising price of butter on the domestic and world markets has become a hot topic of debate ahead of October’s general elections. Agriculture Minister Marian Jurečka last week accused retailers of contributing to the rise through their high profit margins.