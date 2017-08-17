Pyro-technicians have found more than 800 pieces of ammunition at the site of a former munition factory near Břeclav in south Moravia. The factory has been destroyed by a blast shortly after the end of WWII. Clean up-work in the area, which covers approximately 500 hectares, has been underway since November 2015. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec visited the site on Thursday to oversee see the cleaning operations. Thousands of pieces of ammunition are expected to be still scattered around the forest-covered area, which is closed to the public due to safety reasons.