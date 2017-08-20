American crushes competition in dumpling eating contest

Thirty-two-year old American Patrick Bertoletti, a pro in America's MLE (Major League Eating) known for being able to consume large amounts of ice cream, hot dogs, pizza, meat, and hot peppers was the hand-down winner in a similar competition in Vizovice in the Czech Republic for consuming the most plum dumplings. In an hour, he was able to gobble up 198; second and third place went to Czech competitors Kamil Hamerský and Radim Dvořáček, who ate 166 and 156 dumplings, respectively. Four or six would be considered a normal portion. The dumpling competition has been a tradition at the Trnkobraní festival in Vizovice for 45 years. Sealing his victory, Mr Bertoletti is quoted by news site iDnes as having said "I'm full."