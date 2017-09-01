Ambassador to Amman: Czech humanitarian aid has helped Syrian refugees

Czech humanitarian aid has played a key role in helping Syrian refugees in Jordan, lessening the motivation for them to continue on to Europe, the Czech ambassador to Jordan Petr Hladík has said. In an interview for the Czech News Agency, he added that Czech aid had also led to better conditions for Czech firms exporting to Jordan; in 2016, Czech exports to the country rose by 62 percent year-on-year.

In total, Czech humanitarian aid to Jordan last year amounted to 75 million crowns – 40 million of which of which went to the second-largest refugee camp in Jordan, Azrak. The funds went towards improving living quarters and capacity at the camp.