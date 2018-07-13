Ambassador: NATO regards Czech defence spending commitment as credible

NATO regards a Czech commitment to increase defence spending to 2 percent of GDP by the year 2024 as credible, according to the Czech ambassador to the alliance, Jiří Šedivý. In an interview with Czech Television after US President Donald Trump called on Europe to boost its outlay on its defence, Mr. Šedivý said the Czech Republic was neither among the best or the worst as regards weapons purchases.

This was borne out by the fact that it was not among those countries to receive a letter from Mr. Trump calling on them to contribute more to collective defence, the Czech official said.