Almost third would vote Zeman for president, poll suggests

Ian Willoughby
11-10-2017
Thirty-one percent of those planning to vote in January’s presidential election would give their backing to the incumbent Miloš Zeman, suggests a poll by the CVVM agency. Academic Jiří Drahoš placed second in the survey on 18 percent, followed by businessman and lyricist Michal Horáček on 14 percent.

Over one-quarter of those planning to go to the ballot boxes said they had not yet decided on whom to give their vote.

The presidential election follows a two-round system, with the first two in the first round going into a run-off.

 
 
 
 
 
 
