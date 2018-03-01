Aleš Opata to become new Army Chief of Staff

Major General Aleš Opata will be appointed the new chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Defence Minister Karla Šlechtová announced on Thursday. Mr Opata, who has served as a deputy of the Army Chief of Staff, will replace Josef Bečvář in the post. His appointment is scheduled to take place on May 1.
The minister said the first task of the newly appointed Army Chief of Staff, will be reorganizing the army’s management. Among other topics she wants to discuss with Mr Opata will be shortcomings in army equipment.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West