The Czech minister of agriculture, Marian Jurečka, said Friday that a state of emergency should be declared in the Zlín region by the regional governor. The comments followed a meeting between the minister and experts regarding the ongoing risks stemming from African swine fever. The declaration should, according to the minister, allowed the threat to be tackled better. One of the measures that could be taken is enclosing an around 20 kilometre square area with an electric fence aimed at keeping wild boar in place.