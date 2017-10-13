Agriculture minister calls on regional governor’s office not to fund presidential visit

Jan Velinger
13-10-2017
Agriculture Minister and regional council member for Olomouc Marian Jurečka has requested the regional governor to not help fund an upcoming visit by the head-of-state - set to take place in November.

The president regularly travels to regions in the Czech Republic as a means of meeting with local representatives, businesses and others. Critics have charged the visits are tantamount to a pre-election campaign. The regional governorship covered costs in the hundreds of thousands of crowns for four previous visits.

The Czech president recently scratched a planned visit to Zlín after the governor there, Jiří Čunek, made clear his office would only cover the costs for the delegations’ lunch and dinner up to a maximum 30,000 crowns.

 
 
 
 
 
 
