Agriculture minister calls on regional governor’s office not to fund presidential visit

Agriculture Minister and regional council member for Olomouc Marian Jurečka has requested the regional governor to not help fund an upcoming visit by the head-of-state - set to take place in November.

The president regularly travels to regions in the Czech Republic as a means of meeting with local representatives, businesses and others. Critics have charged the visits are tantamount to a pre-election campaign. The regional governorship covered costs in the hundreds of thousands of crowns for four previous visits.

The Czech president recently scratched a planned visit to Zlín after the governor there, Jiří Čunek, made clear his office would only cover the costs for the delegations’ lunch and dinner up to a maximum 30,000 crowns.