The firm AGPI has accepted the government’s price for the buyout of a controversial pig farm in South Bohemia, which stands partly on the site of a former concentration camp where Roma citizens suffered and died during WWII. The agreed price has not been revealed and will reportedly only be made public after the deal is ratified. The deputy chairman of AGPI’s board of directors Jan Čech said that the expectations of the company over the price had been considerably higher. The process to buy the farm to allow for a proper memorial to honour those held at the former camp lasted some 20 years; several previous governments had pledged to remove the farm and failed.