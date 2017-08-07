The firm AGPI has accepted the government’s price for the buyout of a controversial pig farm in South Bohemia, which stands partly on the site of a former concentration camp where Roma citizens suffered and died during WWII. The agreed price has not been revealed and will reportedly only be made public after the deal is ratified. The deputy chairman of AGPI’s board of directors Jan Čech said that the expectations of the company over the price had been considerably higher. The process to buy the farm to allow for a proper memorial to honour those held at the former camp lasted some 20 years; several previous governments had pledged to remove the farm and failed.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back