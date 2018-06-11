Age of vehicles on Czech roads rises to 15.4 years

The average ago of vehicles on Czech roads has reached a record 15.4 years, according to data released by the Union of Car Importers.

They say this is due to the growing number of used cars imported to the Czech Republic in recent years.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of new car sales reached 67, 000 while the number of imported used cars exceeded 42,000.

The average age of vehicles is seen to be rising in other EU countries as well, with the average age of cars on EU roads having crossed 10 years.