Special veterinary conditions have been imposed on the whole of the Zlín district after more cases of African swine fever. The special zone previously applied to a restricted area surrounding the site where the fever was confirmed in the first two cases two weeks ago. Four cases of the fever, which is not harmful to man, have been confirmed with 17 animals having died. In response, Russia widened an existing pan on pork imports from the Czech Republic to smoked and canned meat.