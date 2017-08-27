Ads explaining smoking ban to appear in coming months

The Ministry of Health is planning an information campaign this autumn to clarify questions surrounding a ban on smoking in Czech pubs and restaurants that came into effect at the end of May, the Czech News Agency reported.

A three-month period in which hostelries have been given time to adapt to the new legislation concludes on Tuesday. However, problems remain surrounding the interpretation of the ban with regard to beer gardens and outdoor covered areas.

Experts say that the winter months – when going outside may become unpleasant for smokers – will be a real test of the ban.