Adam Ondra completes possible 9c climb in Norway

Czech climber Adam Ondra raised the bar in sport climbing in Norway on Sunday, completing a climb which could be rated 9c, which would make it the most difficult in the world. The 24-year-old Ondra had prepared for the climb, which took place at Flatanger cave, for a month. He had been back to Norway seven times.

The climber bolted the route of the climb in 2013, the Czech News Agency reported; he labelled the initiative “Project Hard”. He told ukclimbing.com that the route was much harder than anything else he had done, giving him hope it could be rated 9c.