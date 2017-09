Actress Květa Fialová died on Tuesday at the age of 88 after a career of almost seven decades. Born in what is today Slovakia, she was known for her stage, film and television work.

Fialová was hired by Jan Werich for his Divadlo ABC theatre in the late 1950s and appeared in a host of popular movies, including Lemonade Joe, Dinner for Adela and Closely Observed Trains.