Actor Jan Tříska in serious condition after falling from Charles Bridge

The famous actor Jan Tříska is in serious condition after falling from Charles Bridge. The incident happened on Saturday; initial reports did not reveal his identity and stated the person in question was 60 years old. Mr Tříska is 80.

The actor was pulled from the water by two passengers on a passing tour boat on the Vltava River. Reports stated he was not breathing when he was taken ashore where CPR was administered.

The actor was then taken to Prague's military hospital where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Prior to his identity being revealed, Prague firefighters tweeted that he had jumped from the bridge.

Mr Tříska, based in the U.S., was due to begin work on a new Czech film on Monday. That projet has now been postponed.